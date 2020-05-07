Markets
Camden Property Trust Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $43.28 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $38.61 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $121.49 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $265.88 million from $248.57 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $121.49 Mln. vs. $111.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $265.88 Mln vs. $248.57 Mln last year.

