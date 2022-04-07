Camden Property Trust Prices Public Offering Of 2.90 Mln Shares For Proceeds Of About $493 Mln

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) said it has priced a public offering of 2.90 million common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $493 million.

The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Camden plans to use the net proceeds to reduce borrowings under its $900 million unsecured line of credit incurred to fund the acquisition from Teacher Retirement System of Texas of its 68.7% interest in two of Camden's investment funds and for general corporate purposes, which may include financing for acquisitions and funding for development activities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.