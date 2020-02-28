Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.94, changing hands as low as $103.41 per share. Camden Property Trust shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPT's low point in its 52 week range is $96.69 per share, with $120.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.38.

