Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.92, changing hands as high as $106.99 per share. Camden Property Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPT's low point in its 52 week range is $88.20 per share, with $116.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.90.

