Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Camden Property Trust (CPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.34, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPT was $90.34, representing a -25.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.73 and a 44.59% increase over the 52 week low of $62.48.

CPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports CPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.32%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPT as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 6.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPT at 5.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.