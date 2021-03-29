Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Camden Property Trust (CPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CPT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPT was $113.05, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.22 and a 60.65% increase over the 52 week low of $70.37.

CPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports CPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.86%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPT as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 33.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPT at 5.17%.

