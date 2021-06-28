Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Camden Property Trust (CPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $135.22, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPT was $135.22, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $136.01 and a 57.71% increase over the 52 week low of $85.74.

CPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.15%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPT as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (CPT)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (CPT)

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (CPT)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (CPT)

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (CPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 26.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPT at 5.07%.

