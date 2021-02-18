Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Camden Property Trust (CPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPT was $105.06, representing a -12.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.73 and a 68.15% increase over the 52 week low of $62.48.

CPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports CPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.72%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPT as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 28.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPT at 5.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.