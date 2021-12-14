Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Camden Property Trust (CPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $175.75, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPT was $175.75, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $177.07 and a 85.8% increase over the 52 week low of $94.59.

CPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports CPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.67%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cpt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE)

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 6.33% over the last 100 days. XMMO has the highest percent weighting of CPT at 2.81%.

