Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Camden Property Trust (CPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.96, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPT was $95.96, representing a -20.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.73 and a 53.59% increase over the 52 week low of $62.48.

CPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports CPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.18%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPT as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 18.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPT at 4.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.