Camden Property Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CPT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.29, changing hands as high as $112.72 per share. Camden Property Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPT's low point in its 52 week range is $97.74 per share, with $147.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.93. The CPT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

