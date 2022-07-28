Camden Property Trust Announces Increase In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $497.32 million, or $4.54 per share. This compares with $30.18 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to $361.72 million from $276.52 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $497.32 Mln. vs. $30.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.54 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $361.72 Mln vs. $276.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.24 - $0.28 Full year EPS guidance: $5.87 - $6.07

