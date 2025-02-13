Camden Property Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Camden Property Trust (CPT), valued at $12.7 billion by market cap, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development, and management of multifamily residential properties. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company focuses on high-growth markets across the U.S. Sunbelt, including Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona.

CPT has outpaced the broader market over the past year. It has gained 25.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.5%. However, CPT stock is up 2% in 2025, trailing SPX’s 2.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CPT has also outshone the Residential REIT ETF (HAUS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 17.8% over the past year. Moreover, CPT’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal fall this year.

Camden Property has outperformed the market over the past year due to its focus on high-growth Sunbelt regions, effective cost management, and strong rental demand. The company exceeded earnings expectations, maintained steady dividend growth, and benefited from declining operating expenses, enhancing its profitability and market appeal.

CPT announced its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 6, and its shares edged up 1.2%. The REIT’s core FFO remained stable at $1.73 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.68. Its same-property net operating income (NOI) rose 1.2% from the same quarter in 2023, and occupancy improved to 95.3%. For 2025, Camden expects core FFO to be between $6.60 and $6.90 per share, with same-property revenue growth projected to be between 0% and 2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CPT’s EPS to decline 1.3% year over year to $6.76 on a diluted basis. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering CPT stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buys,” 16 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On February 10, RBC Capital raised Camden Property’s price target to $123 from $121 while maintaining a “Sector-Perform” rating. The firm noted that Q4 results reflected a continued decline in operating expenses throughout 2024, while leasing spreads remained stable despite seasonal weakness.

CPT’s mean price target of $126.18 represents a premium of 6.6% from the current market prices. The Street-high price target of $142 suggests an upside potential of 19.9%.

