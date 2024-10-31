Camden Property reports Q3 core AFFO $1.48, consensus $1.68

Reports Q3 revenue $387.232M, consensus $389.39M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CPT:
- CPT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Camden Property sees ‘minor damage’ to communities from Helen and Milton
- Camden Property initiated with a Hold at Jefferies
- Camden Property Executive Retirement and Agreement Terms
- Camden Property price target raised to $131 from $122 at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.