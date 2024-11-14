Camden Property price target lowered to $130 from $132 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Camden Property (CPT) to $130 from $132 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Rental demand remains robust, which should persist into 2025 due to affordability issues for homeownership and a prospect for stable-to-improving employment growth, the analyst tells investors. Elevated supply pressures across various Top 25 markets, however, should temper rent growth for at least another year, the firm adds.
