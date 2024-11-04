Camden Property price target lowered to $127 from $131 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern lowered the firm’s price target on Camden Property (CPT) to $127 from $131 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 FFO miss. The company maintained decent leasing spreads and occupancy during the summer, but October leases saw a more dramatic drop than peers, suggesting that pricing power has waned, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CPT:
- Camden Property Trust Reports Q3 Earnings and Strategic Updates
- Camden Property reports Q3 core AFFO $1.48, consensus $1.68
- Camden Property sees Q4 core FFO $1.68-$1.72
- Camden Property sees FY24 core FFO $6.79-$6.83, consensus $6.78
- CPT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.