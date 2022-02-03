Camden Property Issues FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Camden Property Trust (CPT) issued an outlook for the first quarter and full year 2022.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.38 to $0.42 per share and FFO of $1.45 to $1.49 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.42 per share and revenues growth of 15.10%.

For the full year 2022, the company expects earnings of $1.65 to $1.95 per share, FFO of $6.09 to $6.39 per share, and revenue growth of 7.75% to 9.75%. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue growth of 11.60%.

