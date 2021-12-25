Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.40. This takes the dividend yield to 3.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Camden National's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Camden National's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 11.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Camden National Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:CAC Historic Dividend December 25th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.67 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Camden National has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Camden National Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Camden National is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Camden National that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

