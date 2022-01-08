Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.40

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) will increase its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.40. This will take the annual payment to 2.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Camden National's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Camden National's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 11.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Camden National Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:CAC Historic Dividend January 8th 2022

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from US$0.67 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.1% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Camden National has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. Camden National definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Camden National Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Camden National that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.