Camden National Hikes Dividend by 11%

Bank holding company Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of about 11.1% from the previous dividend of $0.36.

The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022.

Dividend Yield

The company’s annual dividend of $1.6 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 3.4% based on yesterday’s closing price. The company has been raising its quarterly dividend consistently over the past four years, making it an attractive choice for investors.

Analyst Ratings

The stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 1 Buy. Stephens analyst Matthew Breese initiated a Buy on the stock with a price target of $54 (15.8% upside potential). Shares have gained about 34.1% over the past year.

Hedge Funds’ Confidence

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge fund confidence in Camden National is currently Neutral. However, the cumulative change in holdings across the six hedge funds that were active in the last quarter saw a decrease of 2,800 shares.

