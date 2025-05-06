CAMDEN NATIONAL Earnings Results: $CAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

CAMDEN NATIONAL ($CAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, missing estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $60,050,000, beating estimates of $58,355,780 by $1,694,220.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CAC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CAMDEN NATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

CAMDEN NATIONAL insiders have traded $CAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT D MERRILL sold 500 shares for an estimated $21,970

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CAMDEN NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of CAMDEN NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CAMDEN NATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CAMDEN NATIONAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.