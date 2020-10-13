Camden National Corporation (CAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Camden National Corporation (CAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.72, the dividend yield is 4.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAC was $32.72, representing a -32.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.48 and a 27.14% increase over the 52 week low of $25.74.

CAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports CAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.38%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

