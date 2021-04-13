Camden National Corporation (CAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Camden National Corporation (CAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.31, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAC was $48.31, representing a -2.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.66 and a 87.72% increase over the 52 week low of $25.74.

CAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.95. Zacks Investment Research reports CAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.78%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.