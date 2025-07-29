Camden National Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden National Corp. (CAC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.08 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $11.99 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Camden National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.19 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.6% to $79.32 million from $62.16 million last year.

Camden National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.08 Mln. vs. $11.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $79.32 Mln vs. $62.16 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.