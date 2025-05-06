Camden National Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden National Corp. (CAC) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.33 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $13.27 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Camden National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $16.05 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Camden National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.33 Mln. vs. $13.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.91 last year.

