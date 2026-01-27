Camden National Corp. Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Camden National Corp. (CAC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.55 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $14.66 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Camden National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $22.59 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 52.3% to $53.91 million from $35.40 million last year.

Camden National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.55 Mln. vs. $14.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $53.91 Mln vs. $35.40 Mln last year.

