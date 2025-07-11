Camden National Corp. About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CAC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/25, Camden National Corp. (Symbol: CAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 7/31/25. As a percentage of CAC's recent stock price of $43.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Camden National Corp. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when CAC shares open for trading on 7/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.53 per share, with $50.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.82.

In Friday trading, Camden National Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

