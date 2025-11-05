Camden (CPT) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Camden (CPT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $399.41 million, increasing 3.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Camden metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Rental revenues' stands at $399.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-property income- Total' should come in at $5.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.03 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-property income- Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans' will reach $5.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.25 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $158.01 million.

Over the past month, Camden shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CPT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

