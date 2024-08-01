Camden (CPT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Camden (CPT) reported revenue of $387.15 million, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.71, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.76 million, representing a surprise of +0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Rental revenues : $344.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $379.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $344.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $379.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Non-property income- Fee and asset management : $2.61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.31 million.

: $2.61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.31 million. Net Earnings per Share (Diluted) : $0.40 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.36.

: $0.40 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.36. Non-property income- Interest and other income : $1.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million.

: $1.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million. Non-property income- Total : $5.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.94 million.

: $5.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.94 million. Non-property income- Income on deferred compensation plans : $1.07 million versus $4 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Camden have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

