Camden (CPT) Moves 3.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Camden (CPT) shares ended the last trading session 3.3% higher at $171.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% loss over the past four weeks.

This increased optimism stems from the company joining the S&P 500.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21%. Revenues are expected to be $309.69 million, up 15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Camden, the consensus FFO estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Camden belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Another stock from the same industry, Spirit Realty (SRC), closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $46.80. Over the past month, SRC has returned -1.3%.

For Spirit Realty , the consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.84. This represents a change of +10.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Spirit Realty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

