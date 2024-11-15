Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Announces Half-Year Results

Omega Diagnostics (GB:CNSL) has released an update.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc is gearing up to release its Half Year results for the period ending 30 September 2023, inviting both current and prospective shareholders to a live presentation on 21 November 2024. The event aims to engage investors in the company’s personalized health and nutrition diagnostics focus, with opportunities to submit questions and interact during the session. This presentation underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement in the financial markets.

