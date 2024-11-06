Cambridge Cognition’s Spin-Out Gains £1M for Drug Development

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (GB:COG) has released an update.

Cambridge Cognition’s spin-out company, Monument Therapeutics, has secured a £1.0 million investment to advance its novel schizophrenia treatment, MT1988. This funding is expected to enhance Monument’s clinical development efforts, potentially complementing existing schizophrenia medications. Cambridge Cognition holds a 22.1% stake in Monument, anticipating a significant increase in its shareholding valuation.

