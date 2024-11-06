News & Insights

Stocks

Cambridge Cognition’s Spin-Out Gains £1M for Drug Development

November 06, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (GB:COG) has released an update.

Cambridge Cognition’s spin-out company, Monument Therapeutics, has secured a £1.0 million investment to advance its novel schizophrenia treatment, MT1988. This funding is expected to enhance Monument’s clinical development efforts, potentially complementing existing schizophrenia medications. Cambridge Cognition holds a 22.1% stake in Monument, anticipating a significant increase in its shareholding valuation.

For further insights into GB:COG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.