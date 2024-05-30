Cambridge Cognition Announces £2.5M Fundraising

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (GB:COG) has released an update.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC has announced a new fundraising initiative to secure approximately £2.5 million through a combination of a placing, subscription, and open offer of shares at 40 pence each. The funds raised will primarily support growth, development activities, and strengthen the company’s balance sheet. The fundraising also provides an opportunity for qualifying shareholders to participate and is highlighted by a 10.1% discount on shares from the most recent closing price.

