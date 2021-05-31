Cambridge (CATC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Cambridge in Focus

Based in Cambridge, Cambridge (CATC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 22.94%. The bank is paying out a dividend of $0.61 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.85% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 1.94% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.29%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.44 is up 15.1% from last year. Cambridge has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.02%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cambridge's current payout ratio is 30%. This means it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CATC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $7.02 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.74%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CATC is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

