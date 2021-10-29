Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Cambridge Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.61 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cambridge Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $92. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cambridge Bancorp paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:CATC Historic Dividend October 29th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Cambridge Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Cambridge Bancorp also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Cambridge Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.7% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Has Cambridge Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Cambridge Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Cambridge Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

