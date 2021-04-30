Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

Cambridge Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.61 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.20 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cambridge Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $87.22. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Cambridge Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cambridge Bancorp paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:CATC Historic Dividend April 30th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cambridge Bancorp, with earnings per share up 7.7% on average over the last five years.

We'd also point out that Cambridge Bancorp issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 4.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cambridge Bancorp? Cambridge Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Cambridge Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Cambridge Bancorp is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Cambridge Bancorp and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

