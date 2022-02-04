Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Cambridge Bancorp's shares on or after the 9th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 24th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.64 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cambridge Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $88.76. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cambridge Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Cambridge Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Cambridge Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

We'd also point out that Cambridge Bancorp issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Cambridge Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cambridge Bancorp? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Cambridge Bancorp more closely.

