Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a good week for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 5.9% to US$85.20. Cambridge Bancorp reported US$47m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.07 beat expectations, being 2.8% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cambridge Bancorp from three analysts is for revenues of US$220.2m in 2023 which, if met, would be a major 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 19% to US$9.29. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$220.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.28 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$98.33, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cambridge Bancorp at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 18% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 17% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.0% annually. So although Cambridge Bancorp is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cambridge Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Cambridge Bancorp analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether Cambridge Bancorp is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

