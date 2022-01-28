Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of February to US$0.64. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Cambridge Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Cambridge Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 34%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqCM:CATC Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Cambridge Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.40 to US$2.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Cambridge Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Cambridge Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Cambridge Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Cambridge Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

