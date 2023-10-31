Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Price Target Increased by 16.31% to 73.56

The average one-year price target for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has been revised to 73.56 / share. This is an increase of 16.31% from the prior estimate of 63.24 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 63.63 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.28% from the latest reported closing price of 53.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambridge Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATC is 0.12%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.03% to 5,324K shares. The put/call ratio of CATC is 9.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 346K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 289K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 27.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Trust holds 273K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 20.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 34.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 222K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 199K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.9 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

