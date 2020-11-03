Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CATC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CATC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.4, the dividend yield is 3.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATC was $62.4, representing a -23.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $82 and a 41.18% increase over the 52 week low of $44.20.

CATC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CATC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CATC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.23%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CATC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.