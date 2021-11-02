Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CATC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CATC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.6, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATC was $93.6, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $94 and a 53.07% increase over the 52 week low of $61.15.

CATC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CATC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CATC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.8%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the catc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.