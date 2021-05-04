Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CATC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.91% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.02, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATC was $88.02, representing a -1.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.50 and a 91.02% increase over the 52 week low of $46.08.

CATC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.42. Zacks Investment Research reports CATC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.79%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

