Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CATC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.77% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATC was $80, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $80 and a 81% increase over the 52 week low of $44.20.

CATC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CATC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.83. Zacks Investment Research reports CATC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.14%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CATC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

