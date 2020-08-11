Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CATC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CATC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.35, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATC was $58.35, representing a -29.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.80 and a 32.01% increase over the 52 week low of $44.20.

CATC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CATC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.03. Zacks Investment Research reports CATC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.65%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

