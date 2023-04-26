Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Declares $0.67 Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $52.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 2.13%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 4.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambridge Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATC is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.13% to 4,746K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cambridge Bancorp is 87.04. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 67.06% from its latest reported closing price of 52.10.

The projected annual revenue for Cambridge Bancorp is 222MM, an increase of 20.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 362K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 266K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Trust holds 227K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 222K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 184K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 20.97% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.9 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

