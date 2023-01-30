Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Declares $0.67 Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the most recent share price of $79.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.37%.

The company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of 1.0 is means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio > 1.0 means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.12% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cambridge Bancorp is $100.30. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.12% from its latest reported closing price of $79.53.

The projected annual revenue for Cambridge Bancorp is $222MM, an increase of 21.66%. The projected annual EPS is $9.40, an increase of 27.93%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambridge Bancorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CATC is 0.1382%, an increase of 15.7851%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,477K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 367,137 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379,512 shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 6.41% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 242,000 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cambridge Trust holds 227,115 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238,669 shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 13.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187,772 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 184,371 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,683 shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.9 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

