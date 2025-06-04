Cambrian Secures $150 Mln ING Credit Facility To Scale Water-Energy Reuse Solutions

(RTTNews) - Cambrian, a leader in decentralized wastewater treatment and energy recovery, has closed a $150 million credit facility with ING Capital LLC (ING).

This partnership with ING, known for its sustainable finance focus, aims to accelerate the deployment of Cambrian's Water-Energy Purchase Agreement - WEPA offerings across industrial facilities in North America.

The WEPA platform provides wastewater treatment, water reuse, and renewable energy services directly to industrial clients. As water scarcity intensifies and infrastructure ages, Cambrian's model offers a cost-effective and resilient alternative that also recovers valuable resources.

Cambrian CEO Matthew Silver stated the ING facility marks a major step in the company's efforts to reshape water and energy infrastructure. He emphasized that the funding will lower delivery costs and support client-aligned sustainability, operational, and financial objectives.

ING's Director Gael Cornet added that the institution is proud to back Cambrian's mission to convert wastewater into a strategic resource, aligning with ING's commitment to sustainable innovation.

This financing follows Cambrian's earlier $200 million equity commitment to expand its WEPA model, announced in November 2023.

ING is currently trading at $21.1 or 0.17% higher on the NYSE.

