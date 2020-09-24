Cambria Launches Quantitative, Rules-Based Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG)

Cambria Investment Management, LP, an independent, investment advisory firm focused on quantitative asset management and alternative investments, today launched the Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG), listed on Cboe. The fund is actively managed with an expense ratio of 0.59%.

BLDG joins 11 other Cambria ETFs managed using quantitative, rules-based strategies that span asset classes and include value, core, and tactical strategies.

"Cambria is focused on offering quantitative, rules-based strategies that are unique alternatives to what is already available in the ETF marketplace," said Meb Faber, Cambria co-founder and CIO. "We view real estate as a core piece of the investment opportunity set, and BLDG offers investors global active exposure to real estate through a thoughtful, multi-factor approach focused on value, quality, and momentum. BLDG fits nicely with our firm's mission of engineering ETFs that focus on absolute returns with low correlation to traditional assets."

Cambria manages around $825 million in assets, enterprise-wide, across 12 ETFs, for individual investors, institutions, and registered investment advisors:

Cambria Investment Management, LP, based in Los Angeles, California, is a SEC registered investment management firm employing a disciplined multi-asset, global quantitative research process.

Cambria is also the investment manager of twelve ETFs. Global diversification through asset allocation, coupled with prudent risk management, is the foundation of Cambria's investment philosophy.

