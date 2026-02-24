Cambria Gold Mines (AOTVF) Price Target Decreased by 12.87% to 1.48

The average one-year price target for Cambria Gold Mines (OTCPK:AOTVF) has been revised to $1.48 / share. This is a decrease of 12.87% from the prior estimate of $1.70 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.47 to a high of $1.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 184.74% from the latest reported closing price of $0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambria Gold Mines. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOTVF is 0.06%, an increase of 41.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 117,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 117,164K shares representing 34.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,420K shares , representing an increase of 52.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOTVF by 12.40% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 71K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

